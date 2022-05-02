Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fortinet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.67.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $289.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

