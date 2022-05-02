Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the March 31st total of 26,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Flexible Solutions International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,254. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

