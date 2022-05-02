Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Price Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $166.00. The company traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.33. Approximately 4,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,293,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,135. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -101.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.