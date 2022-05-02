Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $121.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

