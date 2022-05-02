Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,558 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fiserv worth $118,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $136,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 146,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,711. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

