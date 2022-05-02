First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 71.4% in April

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.05 on Monday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
