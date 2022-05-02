First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FEO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 11,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.