First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,734 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 41,734 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 3M worth $74,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $144.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

