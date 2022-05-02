First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,841 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,264,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,841 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Williams Companies worth $84,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

WMB stock opened at $34.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

