First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,559,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,777,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 653.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 385,253 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

