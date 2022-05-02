First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 143,956 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,956 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Carnival Co. & worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after purchasing an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.25 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

