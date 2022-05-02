First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 127,666 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127,666 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $81,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $169.34 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

