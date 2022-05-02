First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 122,870 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 523,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,870 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $69,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

