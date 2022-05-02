First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,578 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,111 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $73.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

