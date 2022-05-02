First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,686 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $77,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

CARR stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.82%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

