First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,452 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Enbridge worth $59,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

