First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,918 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Boston Properties worth $107,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $117.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

