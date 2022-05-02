First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $87.39 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CME Group worth $87,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.34 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

