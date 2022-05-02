First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $29.92 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $7,642,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Lam Research by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $464.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.27. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.