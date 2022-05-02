First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $25.39 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $198.74 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

