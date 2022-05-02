First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $24.17 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,888 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Lithia Motors worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $283.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.25 and a 200-day moving average of $307.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $395.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.