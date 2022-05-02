First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 121,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $91.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.33.

