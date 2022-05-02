First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

