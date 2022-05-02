First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $101.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $101,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $305.49 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.71 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.24 and a 200 day moving average of $366.22. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.