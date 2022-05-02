First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 867,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $94,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after purchasing an additional 560,536 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.79 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

