First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $170.68 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day moving average of $287.93.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

