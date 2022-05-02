First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

