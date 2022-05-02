FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FINW traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 37,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,841. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 464,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.79% of FinWise Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

