FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 918,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINV. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of FINV stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,518. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

