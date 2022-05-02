Financial Insights Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,501. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $471.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

