Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,054 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.87 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

