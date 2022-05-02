Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 110 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 33,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.