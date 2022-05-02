Fiera Capital Corp Has $486,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DGX opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

