Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,955,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

SBI stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.