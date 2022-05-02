Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 16,979 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VPV opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

