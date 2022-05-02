Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.08

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.08 and last traded at $48.22, with a volume of 2104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.