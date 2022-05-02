Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 43 ($0.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

