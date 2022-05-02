Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of LON FAR opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £84.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 15.25 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 43 ($0.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
