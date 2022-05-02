FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $38,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.91. 19,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,458. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.