Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.00

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 448881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

