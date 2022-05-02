Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Head to Head Analysis

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Falcon Minerals pays out 232.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Minerals and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals 19.34% 6.01% 4.90% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.59, meaning that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $68.01 million 8.59 $13.16 million $0.25 27.04 Genel Energy $334.90 million 2.00 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genel Energy.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

