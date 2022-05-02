FairGame (FAIR) Trading Down 25% Over Last Week

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 25% against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.97 million and $573,677.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001493 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038827 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00146840 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

