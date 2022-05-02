Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 3,129.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($39.88).

EXPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($47.80) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($31.86) to GBX 2,850 ($36.32) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($40.10) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,792 ($35.59). 1,189,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,880.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,150.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,528 ($32.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($47.02).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

