eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.21

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 2846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,942 shares of company stock worth $6,680,071 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in eXp World by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

