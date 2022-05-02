eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Up 28.5% in April

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.32. 1,406,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. eXp World has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $53,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,010,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,772,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

