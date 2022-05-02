Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

EOLS stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Evolus has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

