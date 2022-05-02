Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Evolus alerts:

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Evolus by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.