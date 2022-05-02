Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000.

EVOJ opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Evo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

