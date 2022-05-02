Everest Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,799.00 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market capitalization of $21.61 million and approximately $123,799.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00038804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.74 or 0.07235408 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00039716 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

