Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Evaxion Biotech A/S, an artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.
