Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $2,047,053.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $93.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Etsy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.